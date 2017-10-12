Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSE:AHT) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,775 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.47% of Ashford Hospitality Trust worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AHT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,469,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,239 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,301,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 302,950 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,135,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,606,000 after purchasing an additional 282,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 402,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 210,619 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 548,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 206,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT) opened at 6.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.31. Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $8.23. The company’s market capitalization is $673.24 million.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $390.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc will post ($1.10) EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35.82%.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is an externally-advised real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on investing in the hospitality industry with a focus on full-service upscale and upper-upscale hotels in the United States. The Company owns its lodging investments and conducts its business through Ashford Hospitality Limited Partnership (Ashford Trust OP), its operating partnership.

