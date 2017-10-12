Allergan PLC. (AGN) Shares Bought by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Allergan PLC. (NYSE:AGN) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Allergan PLC. were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Allergan PLC. by 3,327.3% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in Allergan PLC. during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allergan PLC. by 4.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Allergan PLC. by 2.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick & Co. LLC increased its position in Allergan PLC. by 334.8% during the second quarter. Massey Quick & Co. LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Allergan PLC. from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Vetr raised Allergan PLC. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.88 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BidaskClub lowered Allergan PLC. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Allergan PLC. in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Allergan PLC. in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.64.

Shares of Allergan PLC. (AGN) opened at 206.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.50. Allergan PLC. has a 52-week low of $184.50 and a 52-week high of $256.80.

Allergan PLC. (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.07. Allergan PLC. had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 79.17%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Allergan PLC. will post $16.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allergan PLC. declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Allergan PLC.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.95%.

Allergan, Inc is a multi-specialty healthcare company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices and over-the-counter (OTC) products. It discovers, develops and commercializes a range of products for the ophthalmic, neurological, medical aesthetics, medical dermatology, breast aesthetics, urological and other specialty markets.

