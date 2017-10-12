Alicia S. Boler-Davis Sells 10,000 Shares of General Motors Company (GM) Stock

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) insider Alicia S. Boler-Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of General Motors Company (GM) opened at 45.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.38 and a 200 day moving average of $35.76. General Motors Company has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $45.59.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $36.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post $6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in General Motors by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,925,857 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,060,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in General Motors by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 825,599 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in General Motors by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,174 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in General Motors by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 739,220 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,819,000 after purchasing an additional 82,201 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Vetr raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.42 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and automobile parts. The Company’s segments include GM North America (GMNA), GM Europe (GME), GM International Operations (GMIO), GM South America (GMSA) and General Motors Financial Company, Inc (GM Financial). The Company provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The Company develops, manufactures and/or markets vehicles in North America under the brands, including Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC.

