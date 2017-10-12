Albion Financial Group UT Has $412,000 Holdings in Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)

Albion Financial Group UT held its stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 666,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,957,000 after buying an additional 457,348 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,938,000 after buying an additional 9,351 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 285.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 37,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 27,838 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.35.

Shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ TSCO) traded down 2.02% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.23. 1,207,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.95 and its 200-day moving average is $58.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.30. Tractor Supply Company has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $78.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post $3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company is an operator of rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The Company is focused on supplying the needs of recreational farmers and ranchers and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. It is engaged in the retail sale of products that support the rural lifestyle.

