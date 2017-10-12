Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (AKCA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. The Company’s drug pipeline consists of volanesorsen, AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx which are in clinical stage. Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Cowen and Company initiated coverage on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akcea Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA) opened at 22.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.46 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average is $17.96. Akcea Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $31.23.

In other Akcea Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc bought 3,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 28,884,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,076,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders. The Company’s drugs, volanesorsen, AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, are all based on antisense technology developed by Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Ionis).

