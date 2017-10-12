AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Has $247,000 Position in MetLife, Inc. (MET)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC held its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the close of the second quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,957,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,843,457,000 after buying an additional 1,481,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,723,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,665,769,000 after buying an additional 1,358,523 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in MetLife by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,020,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,589,297,000 after buying an additional 680,903 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,704,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,412,189,000 after buying an additional 414,032 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,265,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,427,000 after buying an additional 664,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Langen Mcalenn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of MetLife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

MetLife, Inc. (MET) traded down 0.11% on Thursday, hitting $52.79. 993,538 shares of the stock traded hands. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $53.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.66 and a 200-day moving average of $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 621.06 and a beta of 1.47.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. MetLife had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post $4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc is a provider of life insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management. The Company’s segments include U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); MetLife Holdings, and Corporate & Other. Its U.S. segment is organized into Group Benefits, Retirement and Income Solutions and Property & Casualty businesses.

