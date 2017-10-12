Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.17

Headlines about Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aimmune Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.0026673962201 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ AIMT) opened at 25.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average of $24.49. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.29 billion. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $27.31.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aimmune Therapeutics will post ($2.71) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wedbush restated an “ourperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $38.00 target price on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Aimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In related news, insider Mary M. Rozenman sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $320,313.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,168.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen George Dilly sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $2,501,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,246 shares of company stock worth $8,374,098 over the last ninety days. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a therapeutic approach, including the development of product candidates, for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. The Company’s therapeutic approach, which it refers to as Characterized Oral Desensitization Immunotherapy (CODIT), is a system designed to desensitize patients to food allergens using characterized biologic products, defined treatment protocols and support services.

