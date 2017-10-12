AHL Partners LLP Sells 15,858 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) (SMG)

AHL Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) (NYSE:SMG) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,858 shares during the period. AHL Partners LLP’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) during the second quarter worth about $705,000. Numeric Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) during the second quarter worth about $1,082,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) by 0.4% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 24,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) by 18.7% during the second quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 13,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) by 7.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,316,000 after buying an additional 31,046 shares during the period. 69.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMG. Zacks Investment Research cut Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) opened at 98.28 on Thursday. Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $81.48 and a 12 month high of $99.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.39.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) had a return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post $4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “AHL Partners LLP Sells 15,858 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) (SMG)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/ahl-partners-llp-sells-15858-shares-of-scotts-miracle-gro-company-the-smg.html.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) news, CFO Thomas Randal Coleman sold 1,226 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total transaction of $122,195.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paul Hagedorn sold 16,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $1,508,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,085 shares of company stock valued at $24,486,888 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (Scotts Miracle-Gro) is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products. The Company’s segments include Global Consumer. In North America, its brands include Scotts and Turf Builder lawn and grass seed products; Miracle-Gro, Nature’s Care, Scotts, LiquaFeed and Osmocote gardening and landscape products; and Ortho, Roundup, Home Defense and Tomcat branded insect control, weed control and rodent control products.

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.