AHL Partners LLP Acquires 1,303 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR)

AHL Partners LLP grew its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. AHL Partners LLP owned approximately 0.05% of AptarGroup worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 5,710.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,339 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,525,000. Chemical Bank bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,446,000 after purchasing an additional 32,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,179,000 after purchasing an additional 42,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,843,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total transaction of $164,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,298.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, August 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE ATR) opened at 88.36 on Thursday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.32 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.32 and a 200-day moving average of $83.70.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $617.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post $3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc is a provider of a range of packaging, dispensing and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, homecare, prescription drug, consumer healthcare, injectables, food and beverage markets. The Company has manufacturing facilities located throughout the world, including North America, Europe, Asia and South America.

