Agrium Inc. (AGU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc assumed coverage on shares of Agrium Inc. (NYSE:AGU) (TSE:AGU) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $126.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

AGU has been the subject of several other research reports. OTR Global upgraded Agrium to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $110.00 price target on Agrium and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Cowen and Company set a $99.00 price target on Agrium and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Agrium in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Agrium in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Agrium (NYSE AGU) traded down 0.37% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,349 shares. Agrium has a one year low of $87.78 and a one year high of $111.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Agrium’s payout ratio is 84.34%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Agrium by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Agrium by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agrium in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agrium by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Agrium in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Agrium Company Profile

Agrium Inc is a retailer of agricultural products and services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay and a multi-national producer and wholesale marketer of nutrients for agricultural and industrial markets. The Company’s segments include Retail and Wholesale. As of December 31, 2016, its Retail business unit marketed crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, merchandise, application and other agronomic services through 1,500 retail locations in the United States, Canada, Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay.

