Advisory Research Inc. Has $2,001,000 Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR)

Advisory Research Inc. held its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,330 shares of the technology company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.13% of CyberArk Software worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CYBR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 198.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ CYBR) traded down 0.14% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.05. The company had a trading volume of 44,654 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.32. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $39.34 and a 12-month high of $56.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.98 and a beta of 2.57.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CYBR. BidaskClub lowered CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI set a $56.00 price target on CyberArk Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered CyberArk Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Summit Redstone upgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS AG restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd is an Israel-based provider of information technology (IT) security solutions that protects organizations from cyber-attacks. The Company’s software solutions are focused on protecting privileged accounts, which have become a critical target in the lifecycle of cyber-attacks. The Company’s Privileged Account Security Solution consists of various products, such as Shares Technology Platform, Enterprise Password Vault, SSH Key Manager, Privileged Session Manager, Privileged Threat Analytics, Application Identity Manager, CyberArk-Conjur, Endpoint Privilege Manager and On-Demand Privileges Manager.

