Advisory Research Inc. Has $1,734,000 Stake in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (EFII)

Advisory Research Inc. held its position in shares of Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,521 shares of the technology company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.08% of Electronics for Imaging worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronics for Imaging by 2.6% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 613,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,058,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Electronics for Imaging by 0.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 145,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronics for Imaging by 3.9% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 82,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Electronics for Imaging by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronics for Imaging in the second quarter worth $1,664,000.

In related news, CEO Guy Gecht sold 9,000 shares of Electronics for Imaging stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $434,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,661,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,850,965. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EFII. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Electronics for Imaging from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised Electronics for Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Electronics for Imaging in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Electronics for Imaging in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Electronics for Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

Shares of Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) traded down 0.34% on Thursday, reaching $41.54. The company had a trading volume of 11,888 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.34. Electronics for Imaging, Inc. has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $51.15.

Electronics for Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). Electronics for Imaging had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Electronics for Imaging, Inc. will post $2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronics for Imaging announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, September 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Electronics for Imaging Company Profile

Electronics For Imaging, Inc is engaged in digital printing, focused on the transformation of the printing, packaging, ceramic tile decoration, and textile industries from the use of traditional analog-based printing to digital on-demand printing. It operates through three segments. The Industrial Inkjet segment consists of its VUTEk and Matan super-wide and wide format display graphics, Reggiani textile, Jetrion label and packaging and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and construction material industrial digital inkjet printers; ceramic, water-based, and thermoforming ink, and digital inkjet printer parts, and professional services.

