Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRPT. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 772.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.34.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ SRPT) opened at 51.17 on Thursday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $26.26 and a one year high of $55.02. The stock’s market cap is $3.29 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.86 and a 200 day moving average of $36.84.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $35.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 350000.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post ($1.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 47,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,237,465. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shamim Ruff sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,799,208. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery and development of ribose nucleic acid (RNA)-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. It operates through discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

