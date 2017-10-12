Adrian Beeston Buys 10,000 Shares of Silver Falcon PLC (HEMO) Stock

Silver Falcon PLC (LON:HEMO) insider Adrian Beeston acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £300 ($394.43).

Silver Falcon PLC (LON HEMO) opened at 2.875 on Thursday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 10.24 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.72. Silver Falcon PLC has a one year low of GBX 2.25 and a one year high of GBX 3.75.

About Silver Falcon PLC

Silver Falcon plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is formed for the purpose of acquiring or establishing a company or business. The Company intends to acquire a controlling interest in a single target company that has operations in the Financial Services/ financial technology sector. The Company has not generated any revenues.

