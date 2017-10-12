Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Vetr downgraded shares of Adobe Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.24 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Adobe Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) traded down 0.03% during trading on Friday, hitting $153.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,430,193 shares. The company has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 0.98. Adobe Systems has a 52-week low of $98.00 and a 52-week high of $157.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.08.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The software company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Adobe Systems had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 23.06%. Adobe Systems’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Systems will post $4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $286,466.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,359 shares of company stock worth $4,255,181. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 1,894.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,823,942 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,141,250,000 after acquiring an additional 30,228,013 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 784.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,226,707 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,587,936,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957,241 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 4.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,647,268 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,041,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,762 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $209,666,000. Finally, Pioneer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $201,774,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adobe Systems

Adobe Systems Incorporated is a software company. The Company offers products and services used by professionals, marketers, knowledge workers, application developers, enterprises and consumers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing and engaging with compelling content and experiences.

