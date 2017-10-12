Acxiom Corporation (ACXM) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Acxiom Corporation (NASDAQ:ACXM) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Acxiom Corporation were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acxiom Corporation by 73.9% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Acxiom Corporation by 20.5% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. potrero capital research llc purchased a new position in shares of Acxiom Corporation during the first quarter worth $188,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Acxiom Corporation during the second quarter worth $248,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acxiom Corporation during the first quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acxiom Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Acxiom Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acxiom Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered Acxiom Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Acxiom Corporation in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

In related news, CFO Warren Jenson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.09 per share, for a total transaction of $220,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 377,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,337,097.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Acxiom Corporation (ACXM) opened at 24.69 on Thursday. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.96 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.88. Acxiom Corporation has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $30.40.

Acxiom Corporation (NASDAQ:ACXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Acxiom Corporation had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acxiom Corporation will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current year.

Acxiom Corporation Profile

Acxiom Corporation (Acxiom) is a technology and enablement services company. The Company operates through three business segments: Marketing Services, Audience Solutions, and Connectivity. The Company’s Marketing Services segment helps clients to unify data at individual level. The Audience Solutions segment helps clients to validate the accuracy of their people-based data, enhance it with additional insight and keep it up to date, enabling clients to reach desired audiences with relevant messages.

