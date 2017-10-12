Actua Corporation (ACTA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Actua Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Actua Corporation is a multi-vertical cloud company. The Company brings the power of the cloud to vertical markets and processes, including insurance, public sector communications and compliance. It operates in two business segments: the core reporting segment and the venture reporting segment. The Company’s core reporting segment includes those companies in which its management provides strategic direction and management assistance. Its venture reporting segment includes companies to which it generally devote less capital than it does to its core companies and, therefore, in which it holds relatively smaller ownership stakes than it does in the core companies. Actua Corporation, formerly known as ICG Group Inc Common Stock, is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Actua Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Actua Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Actua Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of Actua Corporation (ACTA) opened at 15.85 on Tuesday. Actua Corporation has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.75.

Actua Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.57 million. Actua Corporation had a net margin of 67.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Actua Corporation will post ($0.12) EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACTA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Actua Corporation by 99.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,325,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,626,000 after buying an additional 661,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Actua Corporation by 6.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,669,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,510,000 after buying an additional 159,629 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Actua Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $1,375,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Actua Corporation by 14.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after buying an additional 83,956 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Actua Corporation by 101.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 106,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 53,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Actua Corporation Company Profile

Actua Corporation, formerly ICG Group, Inc, is a multi-vertical cloud technology company. The Company operates through two segments, which include the vertical cloud segment and the vertical cloud (venture) segment. The Company’s vertical cloud-based businesses include Bolt Solutions Inc (Bolt), Folio Dynamics Holdings Inc (FolioDynamix), GovDelivery Holdings, Inc (GovDelivery) and VelocityEHS Holdings, Inc (VelocityEHS), which operate in the commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, wealth management, government communications and environmental, health and safety (EH&S) markets, respectively.

