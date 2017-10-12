Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Shares Bought by Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,895 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $9,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,147,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,418,000 after purchasing an additional 235,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,396,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,680,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,980 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,538,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 82.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,287,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083,717 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Vetr cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.63 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Benchmark Co. increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 3,685,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $228,212,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 189,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,753,756.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis M. Durkin sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $9,708,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,481,563.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,074,879 shares of company stock valued at $252,196,001. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) traded up 1.60% on Thursday, hitting $62.34. 2,198,745 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.70. Activision Blizzard, Inc has a one year low of $35.12 and a one year high of $66.58.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. The Company develops and distributes content and services across various gaming platforms, including video game consoles, personal computers (PC) and mobile devices. Its segments include Activision Publishing, Inc (Activision), Blizzard Entertainment, Inc (Blizzard), King Digital Entertainment (King) and Other.

