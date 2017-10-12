Accredited Investors Inc. Has $450,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Company (EMR)

Accredited Investors Inc. lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,397 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. AT Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric Company (NYSE EMR) opened at 63.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.01. Emerson Electric Company has a 12 month low of $49.22 and a 12 month high of $64.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 8.89%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Company will post $2.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, June 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BidaskClub raised Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

In other news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $117,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a diversified global manufacturing company, which provides solutions to customers by bringing technology and engineering together in the industrial, commercial and consumer markets around the world. The Company operates through four segments based on the nature of the products and services rendered: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Climate Technologies and Commercial & Residential Solutions.

