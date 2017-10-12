Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.64.

Several research firms have issued reports on XLRN. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Get Acceleron Pharma Inc. alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene acquired 745,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $27,586,904.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,118,479 shares in the company, valued at $226,383,723. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $614,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,612.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $2,518,117 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLRN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 969.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 8.5% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 9,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 57.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/acceleron-pharma-inc-xlrn-given-average-recommendation-of-buy-by-analysts.html.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ XLRN) traded up 0.46% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.94. 189,549 shares of the company were exchanged. Acceleron Pharma has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $41.69. The company’s market capitalization is $1.51 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average of $32.05.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 44.67% and a negative net margin of 724.22%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma will post ($2.68) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its research focuses on key natural regulators of cellular growth and repair, particularly the Transforming Growth Factor-Beta (TGF-beta), protein superfamily.

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.