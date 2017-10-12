ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,312 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.08% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACAD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5,422.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,433,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,791,000 after buying an additional 5,334,832 shares in the last quarter. Elliott Management Corp acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,726,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,931,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,395,000 after buying an additional 706,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,402,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,103,000 after buying an additional 530,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,812,000 after buying an additional 348,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Glenn Baity sold 14,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $499,551.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,800.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 116,426 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,885 in the last ninety days. 22.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) opened at 35.76 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is $4.38 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day moving average is $31.70. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $41.20.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 485.14% and a negative return on equity of 62.08%. The company had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30400.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post ($2.55) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.21.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of medicines for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead drug candidate, NUPLAZID (pimavanserin), is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis (PD Psychosis).

