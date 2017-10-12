Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC) Given a $60.00 Price Target at Jefferies Group LLC

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) received a $60.00 target price from equities researchers at Jefferies Group LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.55% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS AG reissued a “positive” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) traded down 0.41% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.44. 303,780 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.36. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $54.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 477.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $715.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.38 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post $2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Brent Turner sold 206,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total value of $10,454,913.88. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 81,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,263.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Schwieger sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $152,789.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,246.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,085,693 shares of company stock valued at $157,729,099 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2,358.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 27,670 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 951,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,009,000 after buying an additional 26,043 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 409,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,205,000 after buying an additional 132,356 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 332,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,491,000 after buying an additional 59,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc is a provider of behavioral healthcare services, with operations in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company focuses on acquiring and developing behavioral healthcare facilities. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. Facilities and U.K. Facilities.

