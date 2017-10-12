Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $9.94 Million Holdings in General Electric Company (GE)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lessened its stake in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 43,028 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises about 1.9% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $9,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 503.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,425,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,475 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 64,610 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 271,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Texan Capital Management boosted its holdings in General Electric by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texan Capital Management now owns 126,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 21,568 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) traded down 0.325% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.995. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,425,039 shares. General Electric Company has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $32.38. The company has a market capitalization of $199.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.009 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.85.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.07 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 6.45%. General Electric’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric Company will post $1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.52%.

In other General Electric news, Vice Chairman Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,693 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $633,375.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,141.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Rohr acquired 27,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $699,337.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 233,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,264 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday. Vetr raised General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.74 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Electric from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.16.

General Electric Company Profile

