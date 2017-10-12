Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $34.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.90, but opened at $19.95. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Abeona Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.40, with a volume of 1,823,352 shares traded.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Maxim Group set a $17.00 target price on Abeona Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 23,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s market capitalization is $779.55 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average is $8.57.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Abeona Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.66% and a negative net margin of 2,746.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. will post ($0.68) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel gene therapies for life-threatening rare genetic diseases. The Company’s lead programs include ABO-102 (AAV-SGSH), an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapy for Sanfilippo syndrome type A (MPS IIIA) and EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB).

