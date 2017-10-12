Aac Technologies H (AACAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Aac Technologies H (NASDAQ:AACAY) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Aac Technologies H’s rating score has improved by 33.3% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Zacks has also assigned Aac Technologies H an industry rank of 56 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aac Technologies H from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Aac Technologies H (NASDAQ:AACAY) opened at 173.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94. Aac Technologies H has a 52 week low of $84.37 and a 52 week high of $185.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.23.

