AA PLC (LON:AA) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 170 ($2.24) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 315 ($4.14). Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.29) target price on shares of AA PLC in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.60) target price on shares of AA PLC in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AA PLC from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on AA PLC in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 280 ($3.68) target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC decreased their price objective on shares of AA PLC from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 255.63 ($3.36).

Get AA PLC alerts:

AA PLC (LON:AA) opened at 157.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 164.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 218.06. AA PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 147.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 284.40. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 963.19 million.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “AA PLC (AA) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/aa-plc-aa-stock-rating-lowered-by-berenberg-bank.html.

In other news, insider Martin C. Clarke purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 166 ($2.18) per share, with a total value of £166,000 ($218,248.75). Insiders have purchased 100,174 shares of company stock valued at $16,630,144 over the last three months.

About AA PLC

AA plc (AA) offers roadside assistance service. The Company’s segments include Roadside Assistance, Insurance Services, Driving Services, Ireland, Insurance Underwriting and Head Office costs. The Roadside Assistance segment sends patrols to members stranded at the side of the road and repairs their vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for AA PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AA PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.