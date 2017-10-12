8,901 Shares in McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Acquired by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,901 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in McDonald’s Corporation by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,241,304 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $549,720,000 after purchasing an additional 187,324 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s Corporation by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,882,107 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $503,160,000 after purchasing an additional 174,209 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in McDonald’s Corporation by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,653,548 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $473,536,000 after purchasing an additional 558,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in McDonald’s Corporation by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,894,258 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $290,125,000 after purchasing an additional 393,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in McDonald’s Corporation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,881,094 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $243,570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. 67.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) opened at 163.15 on Thursday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $110.33 and a 12-month high of $163.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.35. The stock has a market cap of $132.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.69.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. McDonald’s Corporation had a net margin of 21.00% and a negative return on equity of 264.89%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. McDonald’s Corporation’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post $6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. McDonald’s Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

In other McDonald’s Corporation news, EVP Jerome N. Krulewitch sold 11,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.38, for a total value of $1,861,756.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,756.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Ogden Fairhurst sold 4,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total transaction of $751,013.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,125.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,938 shares of company stock worth $11,033,009 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 target price on McDonald’s Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded McDonald’s Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s Corporation in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

