$6.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) to post sales of $6.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Suncor Energy ‘s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.05 billion. Suncor Energy posted sales of $5.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full year sales of $6.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.64 billion to $26.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $26.95 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $25.57 billion to $29.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Suncor Energy .

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.36.

Shares of Suncor Energy (SU) traded down 2.20% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.76. 3,488,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day moving average of $31.51. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $35.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.2552 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy ‘s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Suncor Energy ‘s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in Suncor Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 6,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Suncor Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 13,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Suncor Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc (Suncor) is an integrated energy company. The Company is focused on developing Canada’s petroleum resource basin, Athabasca oil sands. The Company operates in three business segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Refining and Marketing. The Company’s Oil Sands segment includes Oil Sands operations and Oil Sands ventures operations.

