56,000 Shares in United States Oil Fund LP (USO) Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSE:USO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (USO) opened at 10.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95. United States Oil Fund LP has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

