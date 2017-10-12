$555.99 Million in Sales Expected for Geo Group Inc (The) (GEO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO) will announce $555.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Geo Group Inc (The)’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $556.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $554.95 million. Geo Group Inc (The) posted sales of $554.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Geo Group Inc (The) will report full-year sales of $555.99 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.30 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Geo Group Inc (The).

Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). Geo Group Inc (The) had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $570.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Geo Group Inc (The) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity set a $35.00 price target on shares of Geo Group Inc (The) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Geo Group Inc (The) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. J P Morgan Chase & Co assumed coverage on shares of Geo Group Inc (The) in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Geo Group Inc (The) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Geo Group Inc (The) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

Shares of Geo Group Inc (NYSE GEO) traded up 0.58% during trading on Monday, reaching $26.22. 796,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average of $29.37. Geo Group Inc has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $34.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Geo Group Inc (The)’s payout ratio is 131.16%.

In related news, Director Anne N. Foreman sold 17,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $462,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman A. Carlson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $257,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,104.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Geo Group Inc (The) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,564,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $667,233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454,008 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Geo Group Inc (The) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,705,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649,017 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Geo Group Inc (The) by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,360,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Geo Group Inc (The) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,058,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Geo Group Inc (The) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,453,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,116,000 after acquiring an additional 986,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Geo Group Inc (The) Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, leasing and management of correctional, detention and re-entry facilities and the provision of community-based services and youth services in the United States, Australia, South Africa, the United Kingdom and Canada.

