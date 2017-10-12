5,328 Shares in Market Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) Purchased by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in Market Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSE:SMH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Market Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1,342.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 560,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,891,000 after acquiring an additional 521,750 shares during the period. Timber Hill LLC purchased a new position in Market Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,259,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Market Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 45,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Airain ltd purchased a new position in Market Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $843,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Market Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Market Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSE SMH) opened at 96.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.34. Market Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $96.81.

Market Vectors Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) is a non-diversified investment company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors United States Listed Semiconductor 25 Index. The Index is a rules based index intended to track the overall performance of 25 of the largest United States listed, publicly traded semiconductor companies.

