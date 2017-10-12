3i Group plc (III) Trading Up 1%

3i Group plc (LON:III) shares were up 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 945.50 ($12.43) and last traded at GBX 945 ($12.42). Approximately 1,294,076 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 417,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 936 ($12.31).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on III shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.41) price objective on shares of 3i Group plc in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) price objective on shares of 3i Group plc in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased their price objective on shares of 3i Group plc from GBX 980 ($12.88) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 960 ($12.62).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.44. The company’s market cap is GBX 9.08 billion.

In other news, insider Julia Wilson sold 54,307 shares of 3i Group plc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 928 ($12.20), for a total transaction of £503,968.96 ($662,593.95). Insiders have acquired a total of 48 shares of company stock valued at $44,768 over the last 90 days.

About 3i Group plc

3i Group plc is an investment company with approximately three complementary businesses, Private Equity, Infrastructure and Debt Management, specializing in core investment markets in northern Europe and North America. The Company’s Private Equity business includes investment and asset management to generate capital returns, and is focused on consumer, industrial and business services sectors.

