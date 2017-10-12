3,795 Shares in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) Purchased by BB&T Investment Services Inc.

BB&T Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VAR. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 16.5% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 16.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 3.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 13.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Varian Medical Systems Inc. alerts:

In other Varian Medical Systems news, Director R Andrew Eckert sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $578,605.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dow R. Wilson sold 15,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $1,452,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,895,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,868 shares of company stock valued at $5,582,067 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “3,795 Shares in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) Purchased by BB&T Investment Services Inc.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/3795-shares-in-varian-medical-systems-inc-var-purchased-by-bbt-investment-services-inc.html.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VAR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BTIG Research lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.94.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) traded up 0.60% during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.52. 142,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.56. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.20 and a 52 week high of $107.87.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.86 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post $3.93 EPS for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc is a manufacturer of medical devices and software for treating cancer and other medical conditions with radiotherapy, radiosurgery, proton therapy and brachytherapy medical devices and software for treating cancer and other medical conditions with radiotherapy, radiosurgery, proton therapy and brachytherapy.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.