361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global X Funds (NYSEARCA:GREK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GREK. Puplava Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Global X Funds during the second quarter worth $260,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Funds during the second quarter worth $199,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in Global X Funds during the second quarter worth $1,711,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Funds during the second quarter worth $188,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Global X Funds by 13.8% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,107,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 134,469 shares during the period.

Get Global X Funds alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “361 Capital LLC Takes Position in Global X Funds (GREK)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/361-capital-llc-takes-position-in-global-x-funds-grek.html.

Shares of Global X Funds (NYSEARCA:GREK) traded up 0.203% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.389. 77,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Global X Funds has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $10.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.62.

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Funds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Funds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.