Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,690,000. Jump Trading LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $391,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “3,500 Shares in ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF (TQQQ) Purchased by Linscomb & Williams Inc.” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/3500-shares-in-proshares-ultrapro-qqq-etf-tqqq-purchased-by-linscomb-williams-inc.html.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF Company Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.