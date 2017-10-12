3,000 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROK. Waldron LP increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 12.7% during the first quarter. Waldron LP now owns 2,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 71.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 30.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 526,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,028,000 after acquiring an additional 122,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantus Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.7% during the first quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 12,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BidaskClub cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Cowen and Company raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.43.

In related news, Director Keith D. Nosbusch sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $3,310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 411,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,067,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Blake D. Moret sold 1,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.06, for a total value of $293,013.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,885,700.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,825 shares of company stock valued at $10,917,484. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) opened at 183.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.19. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.09 and a 52-week high of $184.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.97.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post $6.76 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc (Rockwell Automation) is a provider of industrial automation power, control and information solutions for manufacturers. The Company operates through two segments: Architecture & Software and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment contains various hardware, software and communication components of the Company’s integrated control and information architecture capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their manufacturing enterprise.

