28,037 Shares in Medtronic PLC (MDT) Purchased by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,037 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in Medtronic PLC by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC by 0.3% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC by 0.3% in the second quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 5,673 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC by 1.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,995 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC by 0.3% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) opened at 78.24 on Thursday. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $69.35 and a 52-week high of $89.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.27. The stock has a market cap of $105.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. Medtronic PLC had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post $4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic PLC announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical technology company to purchase up to 49% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Medtronic PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.95%.

In other Medtronic PLC news, EVP Bryan C. Hanson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $1,062,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Omar Ishrak sold 140,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $11,461,423.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 668,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,569,899.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of Medtronic PLC in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic PLC from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Swann reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of Medtronic PLC in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic PLC from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic PLC from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

Medtronic PLC Company Profile

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

