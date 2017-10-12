$261.59 Million in Sales Expected for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc (LL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc (NYSE:LL) to post sales of $261.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators Holdings’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $265.70 million and the lowest is $257.80 million. Lumber Liquidators Holdings posted sales of $244.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings will report full-year sales of $261.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.11 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lumber Liquidators Holdings.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.89 million. Lumber Liquidators Holdings had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LL. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Lumber Liquidators Holdings from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $34.00 price objective on Lumber Liquidators Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lumber Liquidators Holdings from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lumber Liquidators Holdings from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumber Liquidators Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings by 0.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings by 1.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings by 6.7% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings by 3.9% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 15,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings (NYSE:LL) opened at 35.16 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is $999.04 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.25. Lumber Liquidators Holdings has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $41.33.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The Company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate and resilient vinyl flooring direct to the consumer. Its product categories include Solid and Engineered Hardwood; Laminate; Bamboo, Cork, Vinyl Plank and Other, Moldings and Accessories, and Non-Merchandise Services.

