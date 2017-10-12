23,900 Shares in Resources Connection, Inc. (RECN) Acquired by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Resources Connection as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RECN. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,373,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,520,000 after acquiring an additional 311,900 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 51.2% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 364,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 123,466 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 27.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,527,000 after buying an additional 83,386 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 50.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 77,780 shares during the period. Finally, AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the second quarter worth $1,062,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RECN. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Resources Connection in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Resources Connection in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Resources Connection has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Resources Connection, Inc. (RECN) traded up 0.34% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.85. The company had a trading volume of 36,468 shares. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.51. The stock has a market cap of $443.52 million, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.29 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post $0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Resources Connection’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.13%.

Resources Connection Profile

Resources Connection, Inc is a multinational consulting firm. The Company’s operating entities primarily provide services under the name Resources Global Professionals (RGP). The Company provides consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting; finance; corporate governance, risk and compliance (GRC) management; corporate advisory, strategic communications and restructuring; information management; human capital; supply chain management, and legal and regulatory.

