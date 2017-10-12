Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 237,339 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,849,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned approximately 0.24% of Cree at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Cree in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cree by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Cree in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cree by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,643 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Cree by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cree Inc. alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “237,339 Shares in Cree, Inc. (CREE) Purchased by Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/237339-shares-in-cree-inc-cree-purchased-by-cornerstone-capital-management-holdings-llc.html.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CREE. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Cree from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Cree in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cree in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.58.

Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ CREE) opened at 29.26 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.85 billion. Cree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $31.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.78.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The LED producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $359.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.82 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post $0.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cree

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. The Company’s products are focused for applications, such as indoor and outdoor lighting, video displays, transportation, electronic signs and signals, power supplies, inverters and wireless systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.