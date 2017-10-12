$2.99 Million in Sales Expected for Cempra, Inc. (CEMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cempra, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMP) to report $2.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cempra’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $880,000.00 and the highest is $4.55 million. Cempra posted sales of $3.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cempra will report full year sales of $2.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.50 million to $15.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $13.96 million per share, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $25.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cempra.

Cempra (NASDAQ:CEMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Cempra had a negative return on equity of 53.99% and a negative net margin of 560.40%. The business had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cempra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Cempra in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Capital cut Cempra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cempra in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Cempra by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cempra by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 93,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cempra by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cempra by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cempra by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the period. 49.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cempra (CEMP) traded up 0.80% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,940 shares. Cempra has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $24.48. The company’s market cap is $165.40 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72.

Cempra Company Profile

Cempra, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing differentiated antibiotics for the acute care and community settings to meet medical needs in the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases. Its product, solithromycin (CEM-101), which is a macrolide and fluoroketolide, is being developed in oral capsules, intravenous (IV) and suspension formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP).

