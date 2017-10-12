1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ) (NASDAQ:FCCY) is set to announce its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ) (NASDAQ:FCCY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ) had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.13%. On average, analysts expect 1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ) to post $1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1.12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ) alerts:

Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ FCCY) opened at 18.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $145.24 million, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.45. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average is $17.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCCY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut 1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson started coverage on 1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ) in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ) (FCCY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/1st-constitution-bancorp-nj-fccy-scheduled-to-post-quarterly-earnings-on-thursday.html.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ)

1st Constitution Bancorp is the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a commercial bank, which is engaged in the business of commercial and retail banking. The Company operates through the Community Banking segment. The Community Banking segment consists of construction, commercial, retail and mortgage banking operations.

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.