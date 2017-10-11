Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Purchases 133 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2,875.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,961,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,431,000 after buying an additional 9,626,906 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,632,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $653,391,000 after buying an additional 758,834 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 888,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,601,000 after buying an additional 538,557 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2,277.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 465,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,709,000 after buying an additional 445,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,892,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,434,000 after buying an additional 419,414 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE RHI) opened at 51.37 on Wednesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.42 and a 12 month high of $51.76. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.78.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post $2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 37.21%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RHI. BidaskClub cut Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.40.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides specialized staffing and risk consulting services. The Company provides these services through its divisions, including Accountemps, Robert Half Finance & Accounting, OfficeTeam, Robert Half Technology, Robert Half Management Resources, Robert Half Legal, The Creative Group and Protiviti.

