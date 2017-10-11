Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Invests $830,000 in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) Stock

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RNR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings by 262.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings by 5.2% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) opened at 136.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.90 and its 200-day moving average is $140.61. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $152.00.

RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.46. RenaissanceRe Holdings had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $555.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. RenaissanceRe Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post ($4.66) EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. RenaissanceRe Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is 10.90%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Ross Curtis sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.23, for a total value of $785,619.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,564 shares in the company, valued at $14,610,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Odonnell sold 38,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.93, for a total value of $5,672,227.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,791,629.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,644 shares of company stock valued at $7,132,297 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RNR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $144.00 price target (up from $138.00) on shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe Holdings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.28.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance coverages and related services to a range of customers. The Company’s products include property, casualty and specialty reinsurance and certain insurance products principally distributed through intermediaries. Its segments include Property; Casualty and Specialty, and Other category.

