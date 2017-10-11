Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Acquires New Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,549,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $794,638,000 after buying an additional 430,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 3,264.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,737,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $599,038,000 after buying an additional 8,477,705 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Qorvo in the first quarter worth approximately $492,639,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Qorvo by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,527,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,951,000 after buying an additional 98,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the second quarter worth approximately $101,456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) opened at 71.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.62. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.28 and a 52-week high of $79.34. The company’s market capitalization is $9.14 billion.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $640.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.18 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post $5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $401,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,227.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $281,849.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487,250.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,080 shares of company stock valued at $4,395,363 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Sunday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Sunday, September 17th. Instinet assumed coverage on Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

Qorvo, Inc is a provider of technologies and radio frequency (RF) solutions for mobile, infrastructure and defense and aerospace applications. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets its products to the United States and international original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and original design manufacturers (ODMs).

