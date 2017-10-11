Zurich Insurance Group AG (ZURN) PT Set at CHF 285 by Deutsche Bank AG

Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) has been assigned a CHF 285 target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ZURN has been the topic of several other reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a CHF 311 target price on Zurich Insurance Group AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC Holdings plc set a CHF 325 target price on Zurich Insurance Group AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Citigroup Inc. set a CHF 321.20 target price on Zurich Insurance Group AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a CHF 280 target price on Zurich Insurance Group AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a CHF 335 target price on Zurich Insurance Group AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 297.51.

Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) opened at 295.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is CHK 288.89 and its 200-day moving average price is CHK 284.23. The company has a market capitalization of CHK 44.32 billion and a PE ratio of 14.34. Zurich Insurance Group AG has a 12-month low of CHK 248.30 and a 12-month high of CHK 299.70.

About Zurich Insurance Group AG

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

