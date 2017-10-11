Zecotek Photonics Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (ZMS)

Zecotek Photonics Inc. (CVE:ZMS) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Zecotek Photonics in a report released on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research analyst B. Marckx forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year.

Zecotek Photonics Company Profile

Zecotek Photonics Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in developing photonics technologies and products for commercial and research applications. The Company’s offerings serve various markets, such as medical, bio‐science, high‐energy physics, pharmaceutical research, material processing, engineering and industrial design, and multi-media.

