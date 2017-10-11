Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) Position Raised by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation by 3.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation by 2.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation by 2.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation by 5.1% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total transaction of $2,651,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,294,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hugh K. Gagnier sold 20,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total transaction of $2,200,978.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,158,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.17.

Shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) traded up 0.34% on Wednesday, reaching $110.65. 122,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $62.91 and a 52 week high of $112.53. The stock’s market capitalization is $5.88 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.89.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.17. Zebra Technologies Corporation had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 38.88%. The company had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post $6.67 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures and sells a range of automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) products. The Company’s AIDC products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification (RFID) readers, wireless local area network (WLAN) products, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems (RTLS), related accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and utilities and application software.

