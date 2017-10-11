Shares of Wandisco Plc (NASDAQ:WANSF) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also given Wandisco Plc an industry rank of 114 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Wandisco Plc alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Wandisco Plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 9th.

Shares of Wandisco Plc (NASDAQ WANSF) traded up 5.77% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 20,000 shares. Wandisco Plc has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $11.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $7.74. The firm’s market cap is $410.51 million.

WARNING: “Zacks: Wandisco Plc (WANSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/zacks-wandisco-plc-wansf-given-consensus-rating-of-strong-buy-by-brokerages.html.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wandisco Plc (WANSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wandisco Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wandisco Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.