Zacks Investment Research Upgrades State Street Corporation (STT) to Buy

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $111.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.93% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of State Street have significantly outperformed the industry, over the past six months. This performance was supported by the company’s impressive earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters. Further, the company remains on track to improve efficiency through its multi-year restructuring plan. Though escalating expenses might hurt bottom-line growth, new business wins, synergies from GE Asset Management deal and easing margin pressure are likely to aid top-line growth. Moreover, given a solid capital position, the company is expected to continue with its capital deployment activities, thereby enhancing shareholder value.”

Several other research firms have also commented on STT. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of State Street Corporation in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on State Street Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of State Street Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on State Street Corporation from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $93.00 price objective on State Street Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.07.

State Street Corporation (STT) traded down 0.04% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.13. The company had a trading volume of 699,725 shares. State Street Corporation has a 12 month low of $68.16 and a 12 month high of $99.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.32.

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.10. State Street Corporation had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. State Street Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that State Street Corporation will post $6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Corporation announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Hannah M. Grove sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $296,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Erickson sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $32,832.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,021.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,814 shares of company stock valued at $820,385 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of State Street Corporation by 5.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 61,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street Corporation by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,574,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,876,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,527 shares in the last quarter. Delta Lloyd Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,730,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in shares of State Street Corporation by 6.5% in the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 3,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of State Street Corporation by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 197,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates through two lines of business: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Company, through its subsidiary, State Street Bank and Trust Company (State Street Bank), provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors across the world.

